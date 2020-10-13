Surrounded by her family at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Predeceased by her ex-husband Ted and grandson Joshua Martin. Loving mother of Cathee Lloyd, Joe Martin (Colleen), Kelly Haggar (Craig), Jim Martin (Shari-Lee), Theresa Phieffer and Tammy Squires (Bob). Loved grandmother of Sean, Roy, Laurie, Tracey, Julie, Christine, Colleen, Kyle, Kristen, Logan, and Michael. Great grandmother of 8. Sylvia was a retired employee of the Canadian Blood Services and a proud member of the St. Joseph's Parish and the Catholic Women's League. Sylvia will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A private family visitation will be held with cremation to follow. A public funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11a.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. Special thank you to the caring staff at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital and the service co-ordinators from the local LHIN. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sylvia to the March of Dimes or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com