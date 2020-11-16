Peacefully with her sons by her side at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 74. Predeceased by her husband, Dr. Harald Stolberg and her parents Ward and Shirley (nee Reicheld) Parsons. Beloved mother of Shawn (Kristi) of Toronto, Darren (Debbie) of Brant County, Kirsten (Jean) of Montreal, Ian of Ottawa and Chris (Kim) of Whistler. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Alexandra, Valentina, Kaleb, Adam and Benjamin. Adored sister of Shani (Harry Loewith) of Tavistock and a joyful aunt to Aaron (Kelly), Nathalie (Jonathan), Jeremy (Rebecca) and Isaac (Tess). Sylvia will also be sorely missed by her well-loved poodle Baron and her mother's recently adopted poodle partner in mischief, Peri. Our family was blessed to enjoy an additional 8 years of time with Sylvia before a sudden and untreatable recurrence of her cancer and we want to thank the ICU staff at Norfolk General for the compassionate, professional and outstanding care they provided in her final, mercifully short days. Sylvia was a wonderful mother, a doting grandmother, a loving sister, an entertaining aunt and a fierce intellectual. As befits her sense of style and timing, she chose to draw her last breath as the pipes played over the hospital PA system at the 11th hour on Remembrance Day, a day that was always very special to her as her father, Ward Parsons, DFC was a decorated WWII Lancaster bomber pilot and it's lovely that the Warplane Heritage Museum's Lancaster was in the skies nearby as her indomitable spirit took flight. Cremation will take place followed by a family interment service at St. John's Anglican Church, Ancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum or The Norfolk General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.



