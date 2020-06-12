Tadeusz KANIA

KANIA, Tadeusz Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in his 92nd year. Loving husband of Jozefa. Dear father of Stan and his wife Sandra. Cherished grandfather of Caroline Kania (Greg), and Emilea Kania. Brother of Mary Krol and Stella Rzeszutko. He will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society, 1575 Upper Ottawa Street Suite 700, Hamilton, ON L8W 3E2 would be appreciated. Due to the current health regulations set in place because of Covid19 all services are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.