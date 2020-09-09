1/1
Tamara Mary Melinda (Tammy) SHAW
Unexpectedly and tragically Tam passed away on September 1, 2020 at her residence in Belleville. She is deeply loved and missed by her Shaw family, dad John, step-mom Mary and siblings Kenzie and Jason and her aunts and uncles. She is also deeply mourned by her Acri / Hill family, her mother and step-dad Melinda and Jim and sister Chantel, and her much loved aunts, uncles and cousins in the Hill family. There will be a celebration of Tamara's life at the Shaw's home on Sunday September 13 from 2-5 pm. Please reach out to tamarashaw@bell.net for details and to ensure we can approximate the number and flow of guests to this outdoor event for all our COVID protection. Donations to Gillian's Place www.gilliansplace.com appreciated in lieu of other expressions of sympathy. For online condolences, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
