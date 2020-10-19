1/2
Tammy Lorraine (Pritchard) Griffiths
1963-02-17 - 2020-10-18
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tammy Lorraine Griffiths. After a long battle with cancer. Tammy found peace at Dr Bob kemp hospice on October 18, 2020 at 8:14am in her 57th year. She will be sincerely missed by her husband Steven Griffiths, her children James Pritchard, Leigh-Anne Webber (Beau), Stephanie Griffiths, Dennis Griffiths (Tyana), her 5 grandchildren, her siblings Howard Pritchard (Sue), Timothy Pritchard, and Necole Gravefell as well as many neices and nephews. Predeceased by her father Howard Pritchard, her mother Diane Gravefell and her sister Denise Pritchard. Tammy was a great woman with a big heart, a wicked sense of humor and a soft spot for cats. She fostered, adopted, fed and homed so many over the years that she had her own cat colony. Sometimes we questioned if her love for cats was stronger than her love for people. As per Tammys wishes, she will be cremated by affordable burial cremations. There will be no viewing or funeral. A celebration of life will is in the planning. In lou of flowers Tammy has asked for donations to be made to Dr Bob Kemp Hospice.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 19, 2020.
