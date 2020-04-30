|
It is with deep sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Tammy Lynn Darlene Solman on April 27, 2020, just after her 48th birthday, at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton, Ontario surrounded by family. Tammy will forever be remembered by her precious children Samantha, Sierra, and James Poyner. Cherished daughter of Herb Solman and Linda Watt and will remain in the hearts of her sisters Nancy (Rob) Vigh, Cindy Solman, and brother, Ian (Karissa) Clark. She will be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews: Leaf and Rain Vigh, and Ariya, Ashton and Alyssia Clark. Forever to be remembered by her Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many friends. Tammy, a graduate of Brock University's Nursing program, will be forever remembered as an incredibly special person who put others ahead of herself. Those who knew her, will know the amount of time she devoted to the healthcare system, as her work family was a huge piece of her life. Tammy would constantly say, "Blood, it is in you to give"; advocating to help those patients who needed assistance. She was a dedicated and loving mother, always fighting for what she felt was best for Sam, CC, and James. Tammy was so proud of each of her children and would equally celebrate a large accomplishment to that of a smaller one: whether it be scoring a basket at a basketball game, getting an 'A' on a report card, or graduating, each goal reached made her so proud. Tammy fought a very brave and courageous battle with cancer. Throughout her fight, she remained hopeful, positive, and always eager to try the next trial or test. The family would like to thank all the healthcare practitioners involved in her life journey, especially the oncology and palliative teams. Thank you is also extended to her family at the Canadian Blood Services for supporting Tammy and her children throughout the past year. Tammy, you have left a hole in our hearts and you will be forever loved and missed. Watch over us from Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a Trust Fund (Call Meridian Credit Union, and quote Account Number: 101173383) has been created in memory of Tammy for Samantha, Sierra and James, or memorial donations to the or Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated by the family. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date when we can celebrate Tammy's life together. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020