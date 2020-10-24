It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the Keith family announce the sudden passing of Tara Keith at age 32. Youngest daughter of Michael and Dawn Keith, sister of Kandra (Michael) McGuigan, Bailly Keith, Heather (Mike) Lawless and Becky (John) Sproat. Tara will be sincerely missed by her grandparents, Jack and Roma Naylor, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends. Tara attended St. Thomas More High School and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. Here, she was able to demonstrate her musical talent, her gifted vocal ability, confidence, stage presence and beauty. Tara's dedication to her music allowed her to work in the entertainment world for many years. This same dedication was seen in her love for her family and friends. A beautiful, kind, caring and generous soul. We love you Tara; you will forever be in our hearts. A Funeral Mass for Tara will be held at Corpus Christi Church. 1964 Upper James, Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 27th 2020 at 10:00am. Due to COVID 19, Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.



