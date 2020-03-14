|
We sadly announce the passing of Tatiana on March 10th. She is survived by daughter Lydia Langman (Gary), grandsons Alexander (Katherine) and Garry Langman, great-grandsons Caleb and Levi, daughter-in-law Lynn and her family, niece Adriana Kmetyk (Adrian), nephew Andrew Kmetyk (Megan), grandnieces, aunt Ewa Pyciw, nephew Marek (Marysia), niece Bogumila Roginska, cousins and other family members in Ukraine, Canada and the U.S.A. She is predeceased by her parents Alexander and Mychaylyna Kmetyk, husband Wolodymyr "Walter" (1996), son Alexander (1978), brother Lubomyr Kmetyk (2012), son Bohdan Burd (2012), sisters-in-law Christine Kmetyk (2013) and Joanna Bednarska (2015). Tatiana was active in the Ukranian community organizations in Montreal, Toronto and Hamilton. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with Panachyda at 7:45 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at the Ukranian Church of the Resurrection, 821 Upper Wentworth St., Hamilton on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by interment at York Cemetery, North York. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation made to Chernobyl Children International or Doctors Without Borders (MSF) would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020