With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kathleen (Kay) Finlay on November 23, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved and best friend and wife of Jim, deceased 2014. Loving mother of her 3 sons, Kim and Debi, Rick and Meighan and Jeff and Julie. Dear Gramma of Adam, Connor, Ryan, Jenny and Holly. Great Gramma to Jax and Aiden. Predeceased by her brother Tom (Dorothy) and sister Nancy (Wray). Loving aunt of Len (Marilyn) Sharp and family. She will miss her life long club girl pals. Our mom was a member of the Church of Resurrection in Hamilton. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service and internment will be held. In lieu of flowers a donation in her memory to your charity of choice
would be appreciated.