It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my amazing husband has lost his battle with cancer. He left with love at home with his wife and daughters present. Predeceased by Father Ron Sr. and Mother June. Ted is survived by his wife Sib, Daughters Nicole/Shawn and Jennifer/Dave. Step-Children Christopher/Rachel and Krystel/Jeb. Brother to Ron/Laura Jean, Debbie, Larry/Diane, Garry/Joei and Katherine/Rob. Brother by choice to Brad/Cheryl and Bill/Diane. Son-in-law to Gwen Whitlock who showed such love and compassion taking care of Ted. I can't thank you enough. Brother-in-law to Darlene, Ken/Glenda, Marlene/Gary, Ann/Jim and Kirby/Deborah. Grandpa to Alysa/Andrew, Jared, Faith, Joshua, Taitum, Shaylee, Jake, Jenna, Damian, Kaiden, Brooke and Genevieve. Great Grandpa to Theodore. Beloved Uncle, Great Uncle, friend and neighbour. Teddy worked at CGC Hagersville and had until recently resided in the lovely and friendly Village of York. Cremation has taken place. A small celebration of life will be held at the Legion in Caledonia on Saturday September the 12th for the family. Unfortunately due to Covid19 seating was limited.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store