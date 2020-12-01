1/1
Ted SLABOSZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slabosz, Ted Ted passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at the age of 72. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Patricia; children Tracy (George), Todd, Sean and Michael; grandchildren Adam, Ashley (Andrew) and Bradley; and great-grandson William. He will also be missed by his brothers Stan (Darlene, deceased) and Bill. Ted loved fishing. He was the hardest worker and the best cook. He was always the one to help people and not expect anything in return. The most amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather anyone could ask for. We love you and will miss you more than you will know. Cremation has taken place. Ted will be laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life to follow.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved