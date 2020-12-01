Slabosz, Ted Ted passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at the age of 72. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Patricia; children Tracy (George), Todd, Sean and Michael; grandchildren Adam, Ashley (Andrew) and Bradley; and great-grandson William. He will also be missed by his brothers Stan (Darlene, deceased) and Bill. Ted loved fishing. He was the hardest worker and the best cook. He was always the one to help people and not expect anything in return. The most amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather anyone could ask for. We love you and will miss you more than you will know. Cremation has taken place. Ted will be laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life to follow.