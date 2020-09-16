passed away Friday September 11, 2020 at Norfolk General Hospital in his 90th year. Husband of Patricia for 61 years, beloved Father of Claire Ferguson (Calum) and much loved Grandfather of Kirsten and Abbey Ferguson. Predeceased by his parents John and Ann, brother George and sisters Margaret, Rita and Norah. Survived by several nieces and nephews He was an avid sports fan especially for his home town Hamilton Tiger Cats. The family would like to thank the staff at Dover Cliffs LTC for the care they had given Terry. Due to Covid-19 restrictions all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the Simcoe and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca