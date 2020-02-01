|
August 15, 1937 - February 4, 2008 He never looked for praise, He was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working, For the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken, His wants were very few. And most of the time his worries, Went unspoken too. He was there...A firm foundation, Through all our storms of life. A sturdy hand to hold on to, In times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to, When times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings, The man that we called Dad. WE MISS YOU NONNO! All our love, Giovanna, Pat and Gloria, Matt and Anna, Erika, Benjamin, Janeil, Zachary and Madalyn.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020