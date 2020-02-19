|
|
Peacefully, at the Village of Wentworth Heights Long Term Care, on February 16, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Nunzio (2009). Loving mother of Vincenzo and Melanie, and Antonietta and Allen Irwin. Cherished nonna of Stephan (Lily), Christopher and Deanna. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Vince and Mary Marino, Angela and the late Emilio Marino, the late Maria and Antonio Mastrangelo, the late Celestino and Assunta Marino. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. A special thank you to the staff at the Village of Wentworth Heights for their excellent care and compassion. Visitation at the Friscolanti Funeral Chapel Ltd., 43 Barton St. E., Hamilton, Ontario on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. The vigil prayers will be on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be on Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzeihmer's Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020