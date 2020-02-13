Home

Teresa Baldassarre


1925 - 03
Teresa Baldassarre Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce Teresa quietly passed away at home in her 95th year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Andrea, she will be deeply missed by her children Anna Maria (Enrico) and Domenico (Dawn), her grandchildren Erminia (Alessandro), Bernardo (Serena), Andrea (Nina) and Robert (Melissa). Teresa will also be fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren Federica, Kayla and Enrico Jr. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Avenue on Saturday, February 15th from 2-4 p.m. with Rosary being held at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020
