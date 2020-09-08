1/1
Teresa (Loffredo) BARUZZA
Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 48. Loving wife and best friend of Mario. Loving and cherished mother of Christian and Alexander. Dear daughter of Maria and the late Fernando (2013). Much loved sister of Rosa Loffredo and Angela Casey (Shaun). Dear daughter-in-law of Maria and Aldo Baruzza and sister-in-law of Sonia Hargot (Paul) and Rick Baruzza (Dodi). Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, Zachary Casey, Daniela Rosati (Anthony), Melanie Haws (Travis), Carina and Daniel Baruzza. Special thanks to Teresa's Nurse and friend, Suzanna DeTullio for her exceptional care and compassion. Private family Funeral Prayers. Interment will take place at Mountview Gardens, 735 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP under the services tab on Teresa's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the Funeral Home. If desired, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222).


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
