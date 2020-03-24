Home

Teresa Emily Adams

Teresa Emily Adams Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Alexander Place, on March 22, 2020, at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Elmer. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Beth, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. Details will follow on the Smith's Funeral Home website. For those who wish, donations in memory of Teresa to or a would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020
