Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore. Loving mother of Michael (Kathy), Nancy (Gary), and Rose (Frank). Will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Deanna (Peter), Carla (John), Christopher (Rhonda), Karen (Michael) and Steven (Carrie). Also fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Abington Court Retirement Home and the staff of 8 West at the Hamilton General Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Teresa and her family. Visitation at the FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East (near James Street) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Lawrence Church on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there is a limit on the number of people who may attend a visitation and Funeral Mass. To reserve at time for the visitation, please RSVP in advance on Teresa's tribute page at www.friscolanti.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.