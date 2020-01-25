|
On Thursday, January 23, 2020 in her 81st year, surrounded by her loving family, Teresa peacefully passed away after her brave battle with uterine cancer at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Devoted wife of Salvatore for 59 years. Cherished mother of Franco (Luisa) and Raffaele (Mary Louise). Adoring nonna of Carina and Ariana who were her pride and joy. Predeceased by her parents Raffaele and Marianna Bozzo, her in-laws Pasquale and Agata Filice and her daughter-in-law Gina Filice. Sister of the late Michele Bozzo, late Antonio (late Maria) Bozzo, Maria (Mario) Porco and Michael (Susanna) Bozzo. Sister-in-law of the late Antonio (late Virginia) Filice, late Amelia (late Giuseppe) Fiorino, late Assunta (late Eugenio) Caputo, late Eugenio (late Gina) Filice, Umberto (late Maria) Filice, late Luigi (Lidia) Filice, late Giovanni (late Filomena) Filice, and Giuseppe (Margerita) Filice. Survived by her Zio Paolo and Zia Teresa Bozzo in Hamilton and Zia Laura Bozzo in Donnici, Italy. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family was her first priority. She always had delicious food ready for her guests and made sure there was plenty of leftovers to take home. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Elit and her JCC Oncology Team, LHIN team, CAP, as well as the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice doctors, nurses, PSWs, staff and volunteers for their tender care and compassion. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Service will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish at Corpus Christi site, 1694 Upper James Street, Hamilton on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020