It is with profound sadness that the family of Teresa Lee announces her passing on October 10, 2020, at the age of 56, at Emmanuel House Hospice, Hamilton ON, following a brief illness. Beloved wife and best friend of Daniel Lee. Loving and devoted mother to Clare (David) Adamcik of Calgary AB. Daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen Wasiak of Regina SK. Daughter-in-law to Ruth and the late David Lee of Dundas ON and sister-in-law to Sarah (Cameron Belsher), Stephen (Nancy Reinhart), and Deborah (Kevin Eldridge). Cherished youngest sister to Ed (Katherine) Wasiak, Christine Kessel, Colette (Wayne) Bischoff, and Marcia (Michael) Scott. Adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews, and their partners and children. Following a successful career as a French Hornist, where Teresa performed with many diverse ensembles locally and across the globe, she expanded her artistic expression by studying interior decorating, and in 1998 opened her own decorating and design studio, Design Inspirations. She will be greatly missed by her design clients, musical colleagues, family and many friends. Heartfelt thanks to the teams at Emmanuel House Hospice and Niagara General Hospital for their compassionate care of both Teresa and Dan, as well as the many outstanding home caregivers. The family is also grateful for the immense kindness and support of extended family, friends and neighbours. Cremation has taken place, with a Celebration of Life planned for a future date. If desired, donations in Teresa's memory may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society
or Emmanuel House (Good Shepherd Centres). Online condolences at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca