It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Teresa Muraca (nee Gallo) on April 9, 2020 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Emilio Muraca for 60 years, devoted and caring mother of Aldo (Maria), Carmen (Susan), and Liberata (John). Loving and caring Nonna to Laura (Bobby), Vanessa (Danny), Victoria, Carla, Emilio, Mia, Natalie (Andrew) and Julia. Beloved daughter of the predeceased Angela and Giuseppe Gallo. Survived by sister Marietta (late husband Santo); predeceased by brother Ciccillo (survived by wife Ida), and predeceased sisters Adelina (Umberto) and Rosaria (Michele). She will be missed by brothers and sisters-in-law Luciano (Melina) and predeceased Antonio (Gina), Alessandro (Maria), and Francesco (Marietta). She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Teresa was a kind and gentle wife, mother and nonna who cherished her entire family. Her favourite pastime was being surrounded by her loved ones, always ensuring that no one left hungry. Teresa and Emilio have stood by each other for 60 devoted years and had a truly inspiring bond like no other. They have taught us that a strong marriage consists of compromise, honesty, trust and most importantly unconditional love. Nonna, we will remember you most by your contagious laugh, the abundance of our favourite snacks you carried around in your purse, always being the first call on our birthdays and never missing a Bruins game. Our love for you will live on in our hearts and memories forever. The family would like to thank family physician Dr. J. Yellin, Pulmonary Specialist Dr. M. Kolb, Dr. D. Cook and the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital ICU for their compassion and care. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a private immediate family gathering will take place at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel. Family and friends will be notified at a later date when we are able to have a church mass at Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King. In lieu of flowers, any contributions to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020