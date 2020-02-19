|
|
|
|
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Friscolanti Funeral Chapel
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
All Souls Roman Catholic Church
|
Teresa Rizzotto
1929 - 2020
|
|
|
"Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light...."
(Dylan Thomas)
Teresa Rizzotto (nee Pietropaolo) passed away on February 16, 2020 in her 91st year. Feisty, determined, sociable, inquisitive, frugal, loyal and with a very robust sense of fairness, Teresa was all of these things and more. She lived a remarkable life and did so principally on her own terms, always faithful to her Lord God, before she was found by Alzheimer's, that thief that slowly robbed her mind and exacted interminable indignities upon her.
To her five children - Joseph, Vincent, Anthony, Carmen, and Grace - she was an iconic and loving presence in their lives and an exceptional woman who was deeply devoted to her family. Indeed, her children saw her as a remarkable force of nature that was always to be reckoned with and not to be crossed.
Teresa never suffered fools gladly from anyone including her children of whom she was intensely protective and immeasurably proud. She had very high expectations of them and was the hardest of their taskmasters and the fiercest of their critics. Nevertheless, whenever one of them fell in life, she was their caring cheerleader, ever vigilant, ever indulgent, ever carrying them into the future on the shoulders of her unwavering resilience, inspiration and confidence.
Joshua 1:9 best characterized Teresa's parenting: "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; be not frightened, neither be discouraged; for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."
The quintessential southern Italian girl, firstborn of Vincenzo and Giuseppina (nee Trimarchi) Pietropaolo, in the mountain village of Sinopoli Calabria Italy, Teresa came of age in the pre and post World War II years. She remained possessed throughout her life of the strengths and virtues that those years, experiences and environment imparted. Teresa was extraordinarily proud of her solid southern Italian stock. She wore and demonstrated it on every occasion. One of her favourite lapel buttons read: "Kiss me I'm Italian".
Teresa was the archetypical post World War II immigrant leaving her mountainous commune in Calabria at the fledgling age of 22 with her 21 month old first born in tow to join her husband Domenico in Hamilton, Ontario. She and her child travelled on the "Villa Italia" with some 700 other brave souls disembarking at Pier 21 in Halifax, Nova Scotia on November 24, 1951. Teresa often regaled her family about crossing the great pond and what a particularly dreadful experience it was.
As a young woman, Teresa chose with vigour to make her own life in her new home in Canada, a country she grew to love. Within six years Teresa gave birth to three more sons followed later by her only daughter. She raised her young family in the diverse community of people who chose to live in the evolving urban neighbourhoods of central-north Hamilton in the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Teresa embraced her life in Hamilton teaching herself how to carry on and live with purpose in a predominately English-speaking community. She made new connections wherever she went and proudly valued her new and developing friendships.
One of Teresa's memorable achievements was learning English. She was trilingual speaking Italian, English and Italese, a commingling of English and an Italian-Calabrian dialect, used primarily while chatting with her family, parenti, and paesani. It was a constant source of amusement to Teresa's children when she spoke Italese. They teased her often. The teasing stopped when they themselves realized they spoke it as well.
While Teresa treasured and valued her past she fully embraced the present and the future. She was an open-minded woman who connected with and participated in the ideals of Canadian society. She became a Canadian citizen at her earliest opportunity so as to participate fully in Canadian society. Starting in the early 1960s Teresa was active in both the Liberal Party of Canada and the Liberal Party of Ontario. She prided herself on being a scrutineer or poll clerk in both federal and provincial elections.
Like the classic living tree, Teresa's views and values were not congealed the year of her departure from Calabria in 1951, but were a continuous process of evolving values within the Canadian mosaic. Teresa's life was replete with examples of her evolving social values.
In 1971, for example, many years before it was commonplace, she commenced legal proceedings regarding a personal matter. For this, Teresa was roundly criticized and condemned, especially by those she least expected. However, as was her wont, Teresa stood her ground and was successful in her legal proceeding.
Teresa's healthy sense of inclusion and acceptance was evident to her family. She always welcomed her children's and grand-children's friends and partners into her family regardless of background, status, beliefs or identity.
In 2010 Teresa slowly started succumbing to Alzheimer's. While Teresa refused "to go gentle into that good night" she gradually lost the battle against this horrific disease that impaired her daily activities and caused her to become estranged from family and friends. When Teresa's children think of the ravages of Alzheimer's and its gradual and insidious consequences, they are reminded of "the long goodbye".
In her final years, Teresa did not recognize her children and other family and friends. Teresa and her children were accordingly robbed of intimate mother-child memories. As the disease became more enveloping, Teresa's world became an evolving new normal. To help establish a sense of normalcy for Teresa thereby diminishing confusion and tempering agitation, her children and family adopted her world. Pretending was the best solution.
Since May, 2013 Teresa lived at Extendicare Hamilton. Teresa's family wishes to thank the staff and care providers of Extendicare Hamilton for giving Teresa a welcoming and comfortable home and for providing her professional and tender care.
Moreover, Teresa's family is especially indebted to Teresa's childhood friend and cousin, Melina Alfano. The personal cruelty of Alzheimer's came with no road map for Teresa's children. Melina Alfano and her family extended their hands of compassion, empathy, and companionship to Teresa and her children when the insidious and invasive disease of Alzheimer's was inflicted on Teresa and visited on her family.
Teresa lived each part of her life to the fullest: daughter, sibling, wife, friend, Italian, mother, grandmother and Canadian. The arc of her life took her from the centuries old mountain commune in Calabria to a life lived well in the thoroughly modern city of Hamilton. She would be pleased and proud to be remembered for her example of how to live a life of faith, strength, compassion, open-mindedness, probity and fairness.
Teresa is predeceased by husband Domenico, parents Vincenzo and Giuseppina, brothers Vincenzo and Giuseppe, and her youngest son, Carmen. Teresa is the fiercely loving mother of Joseph (Kamila), Vincent (Mary), Anthony (Linda McCormick) the late Carmen (Vicky) and Grace (Chris).
Teresa's footprint, pursuit of excellence, adventurous spirit, and the gratitude she manifested for the blessings of life live on in her grandchildren Cassandra, Vanessa (Marat), Lauren (Liam), Samuel, Adam, Daniel (Jennifer), step grandchildren Eric, Ryan and Aaron, and great grandchildren Ariana, Steven, Hudson, and Hayden.
She is survived by siblings, Grazia, Santina and Antonio, and countless family, relatives and friends throughout Canada, Italy, the United States and Australia.
Family and friends may call at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, 43 Barton St. East, Hamilton, Ontario on Thursday, February 20, 2020 between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (www.friscolanti.com). A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Souls Roman Catholic Church, 21 Barton St. West, Hamilton, Ontario. Immediately thereafter, Teresa will be laid to rest alongside husband Domenico and steps away from son Carmen at Resurrection Cemetery (Ancaster, Ontario). A gathering of remembrance and celebration of Teresa's life will follow.
"The woods are lovely, dark and deep,
she has kept her promises,
she has earned her sleep."
(Robert Frost adaptation).
Published in The Hamilton Spectator from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020