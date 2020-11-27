Peacefully passed away, at the V.O.N. Sakura House in Woodstock, Ontario, on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Teresa Boka, born in Zsalaszanto, Hungary, and longtime resident of Tillsonburg. Former member of St. Stephen of Hungary Roman Catholic Parish in Hamilton, a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Tillsonburg and a faithful member of the former St. Ladislaus R.C. Hungarian Community Church, in Courtland. Teresa worked as a Registered Nursing Assistant throughout Ontario for 35 years and was predeceased by her husband John Boka, December 17, 1990. Lovingly remembered by her children: Magdalene (Randy Jepma), of Harley; Elizabeth (David Gibeau), of Calgary, Alberta; Teresa Boka of Ayden, North Carolina, U.S.A. Proud grandmother to Charity (Nathan), Justin, Jordan (Gemma), Tania (Dqight), Scott, Natasha (Tathen), Kayla, and Mariah. Great Grandmother to Anthony, Lana, Carter, Patience, Nolan, Mason, Charlotte, Joyner and Nakotah. Predeceased by her son, Attila Boka (1963) and by her brother, David Kulcsar (1990) In keeping with Teresa's expressed wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family liturgy was held November 27th at the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes, in Tillsonburg by Deacon Jack Grim. Late interment will take place in Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery in Victoria Harbour, Ontario. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the V.O.N. Sakura House, Woodstock , for their excellent care and compassion for our mother. Your sincere kindness will not be forgotten".



