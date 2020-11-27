1/1
Teresa (Terez) (Kulcsár) Boka
1932-05-27 - 2020-11-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away, at the V.O.N. Sakura House in Woodstock, Ontario, on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Teresa Boka, born in Zsalaszanto, Hungary, and longtime resident of Tillsonburg. Former member of St. Stephen of Hungary Roman Catholic Parish in Hamilton, a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Tillsonburg and a faithful member of the former St. Ladislaus R.C. Hungarian Community Church, in Courtland. Teresa worked as a Registered Nursing Assistant throughout Ontario for 35 years and was predeceased by her husband John Boka, December 17, 1990. Lovingly remembered by her children: Magdalene (Randy Jepma), of Harley; Elizabeth (David Gibeau), of Calgary, Alberta; Teresa Boka of Ayden, North Carolina, U.S.A. Proud grandmother to Charity (Nathan), Justin, Jordan (Gemma), Tania (Dqight), Scott, Natasha (Tathen), Kayla, and Mariah. Great Grandmother to Anthony, Lana, Carter, Patience, Nolan, Mason, Charlotte, Joyner and Nakotah. Predeceased by her son, Attila Boka (1963) and by her brother, David Kulcsar (1990) In keeping with Teresa's expressed wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family liturgy was held November 27th at the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes, in Tillsonburg by Deacon Jack Grim. Late interment will take place in Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery in Victoria Harbour, Ontario. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the V.O.N. Sakura House, Woodstock , for their excellent care and compassion for our mother. Your sincere kindness will not be forgotten".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maurice J. Verhoeve FH - Tillsonburg
262 Broadway Street
Tillsonburg, ON N4G 3R7
(519) 842-4238
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maurice J. Verhoeve FH - Tillsonburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved