Passed away at home in Burlington on Friday, December 4, 2020. Loving father of Kristen (Steve Bates), Danielle (Sam Robillard) and Torin (Alana Daniels). Cherished grandfather of Teagan, Morgan, Madison, Karter and Brooke. Brother of Debbie (Greg Bush) and Tom (Susan Jones). Remembered by Brenda Taylor. Lifelong friend, fishing and golf buddy of Jeff Hayward, Gary Whitehead, Dave Soutar and Tom Burns. Private interment Mount Hamilton Cemetery. Donations in memory of Terry to the Pancreatic Cancer Canada would be appreciated by the family.