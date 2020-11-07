Terry passed away suddenly on Monday November 2, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital. He was the beloved father of Adam and dear brother of Mary-Anne. A long-time employee of Voith Hydro, he will also be missed by colleagues and friends. We would like to thank the 911 responders, the Emergency Department, Dr. Karachi and the CICU staff at the Juravinski Hospital. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca