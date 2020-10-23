Passed peacefully at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of the late Betty Roggie (2015). Dear father of Tyler (wife-Sarah) and Jay. Loving son of Helen and Ernie (2014). Dear brother of Daryl (Linda), Star Tillman (Don) and Karen Gillis (Jack 2018). Terry will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends from his various hobbies including woodworking, skiing, bridge, pig roasts and most recently cycling. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (RSVP not required for visitation). Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private family interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Mitchell. Memorial donations to the Mono Nordic Ski Club (www.sport4ontario.ca/cc.html
) would be appreciated by the family. (Face coverings must be worn during all events in the funeral home - Please RSVP on this web page or to Dods & McNair Funeral Home (519-941-1392) if you will be attending the funeral service on Saturday - attendance is limited to 50 people) (If unable to attend and wish to view the funeral - send request to tsroggie@gmail.com - Funeral will not be web casted live) A tree will be planted in memory of Terry in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com