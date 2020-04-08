Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance William Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrance William Hughes Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Terry Hughes at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, on Friday April 3, 2020 at the age of 73. Loved husband of Christine (nee Parsons) for 51 years. Loving father to Daniel (Barbara), Geoffrey (Amie) and Robert. Cherished Papa of Josiah, Malaki, Samuel, Isabel, Jessica and James. Predeceased by his siblings; Gwen Orr, Gail Brooks, Kathy Stewart and Father Ted Hughes. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters and brothers -in-law, cousin, nieces and nephews, many friends and his church family at St. Luke's Church. Terry was a firefighter in Burlington for 28 years. He took great pride and satisfaction in his role as Head Verger at St. Luke's Church. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. Please see www.smithsfh.com for further details as they become available. If desired, donations in Terry's memory to St. Luke's Anglican Church, Burlington would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -