|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Terry Hughes at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, on Friday April 3, 2020 at the age of 73. Loved husband of Christine (nee Parsons) for 51 years. Loving father to Daniel (Barbara), Geoffrey (Amie) and Robert. Cherished Papa of Josiah, Malaki, Samuel, Isabel, Jessica and James. Predeceased by his siblings; Gwen Orr, Gail Brooks, Kathy Stewart and Father Ted Hughes. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters and brothers -in-law, cousin, nieces and nephews, many friends and his church family at St. Luke's Church. Terry was a firefighter in Burlington for 28 years. He took great pride and satisfaction in his role as Head Verger at St. Luke's Church. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. Please see www.smithsfh.com for further details as they become available. If desired, donations in Terry's memory to St. Luke's Anglican Church, Burlington would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020