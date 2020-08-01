Terry Higgins

On July 29 son of the late Florence and Bazil Higgins Terry went to be with his sisters Sylvia, Ceci, his brother Raymond and nephew Frank. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Jennifer Higgins (Scott) and Micheline (Tammy) LaLonde (Marc), Grandsons Peyton and Philippe, and sister Betty (Frank). He will be remembered for his love of music, his favourite songs Travelin Man by Ricky Nelson and For the Good Times by Ray Price. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life to be held later.



