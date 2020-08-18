1/
Terry Lynn Lutkin
1936-11-02 - 2020-08-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Son of the late William Ernest Lutkin of Paris, Ontario and the late Marie Lutkin (nee Helwig) of Hanover, Ontario. Devoted Husband of Irma Lutkin. Loving Father of Cindy, Steve (Nancy), Mike (Julie) and Tanya, Stepfather to Amado. Doting Grampie to Tylor, Alex, Nicole, Nathan, Samantha, Lauren, Annaleia, Tamara and Desirae and Great Grandfather to Matteo and Antonio. Brother of Lola Docherty (Lyle) and Marilyn Lutkin. Uncle to Chris and Angela of Paris, Ontario and Alex of Aylmer, Quebec, John and Alana of Georgetown, Ontario, and the Ayoung(s) and Maze(s) of Wawa and Aurora, Ontario. Brother-in-law of Kerry (Cheryl) of Trinidad, WI, Eileen Ayoung (Francis) of Wawa, ON and Lisa Alexander (Paul) of Georgetown, Ontario. Retired Bank Manager, CIBC Toronto. Terry will be greatly missed by colleagues at the Beaumont Mill, Georgetown, Ontario, especially Peter. He will be remembered for his compassion, enthusiasm for life, love of nature, as a Rock Hound and Father Christmas. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Saturday August 22nd, 2020 at 11:30 am. Interment Glen Williams Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Assistance Services (CAS) of Halton Hills. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved