On Monday, June 8, 2020, Terry Norman Moore passed away at age of 59 years. Leaving behind his mother Shirley Lee (the late Emerson Moore), sister and brothers Virginia Haggith (Ron), Bonny Roarke (Rick), Tim Moore, Michelle Hammouti (Larry), Sean Moore (Brenda) his extended family Michael Lee, Stanley Lee (Cindy), Lynn Lambertus (Jeff) and several nieces and nephews. A private family service was held June 12, 2020 at New Hope Christian centre with Karl Devries who officiated the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Association and the New Hope Christian Centre would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
