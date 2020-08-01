It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Terry William Mills (Millsy) on July 29, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer at the age of 57. Terry is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 29 years, Lynn; and their three children Shanay (Kraig), Konlan (Laura) and Chauncey (Damien) who were Terry's pride and joy and will miss their superhero. Also survived by his loving parents, Bill and Ursula, who were proud of the man Terry had become. Terry was an amazing brother to his devoted siblings, Rick (Edie), Kim (Dylan) and Sean (Nichola). Terry touched the heart of many aunts, uncles and cousins, who will have fond memories of him. Terry was also a cherished, favourite uncle to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by mother-in-law Isabella Davidson and in-laws Michael (Shirley) and Patricia (Darryl). Terry was a friend to everyone and always had time to share a story and a drink with those he loved. He will be especially missed by the lifelong friends he grew up with, who he considered his brothers. Anyone lucky enough to know Terry knew him to be the most kind and generous person — he would go above and beyond to help anyone in need. Terry will be truly missed. As per Terry's wishes, in lieu of donations to the Cancer Society
the family would appreciate donations to Canadian Tire's Jumpstart Program to provide kids in need with equal access to participation in sports programs. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be held on August 8th among close friends and family, with details available on Facebook. Terry, all our love, until we meet again.