|
|
February 4, 1928 - January 4, 2020 Passed away unexpectedly at Brampton Civic Hospital. Tony was the beloved husband of Gerry (Stoffelson) for 68 years. He was a wonderful father to Mary Lou (Pete Caswell) and Paul (Miriam Agnew). Tony was always close to his grandchildren Daniel, Mel, Jennifer, Chris and Kyna; as well as doting on his 13 great-grandchildren. He will be missed. Tony was an avid African Violet and Orchid growing enthusiast. He won multiple awards for his innovation in creating new strains and beautiful flowers. Friends may visit with the family at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St.N., Waterdown on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. where the Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Reception in the Family Centre. Donations to World Vision would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com