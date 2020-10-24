1/1
Thea SUCKEL
November 18, 1932 - October 16, 2020 Peacefully in her sleep at St. Joseph's Hospital on October 16, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Preceed in death by her beloved husband Cornelis. Loving mother of Jack (Kelly Fritch). Dear Oma of Andrea (Brandon Coppes), Dana (Mike Clark) and Breanne. Doting Great-grandmother to Casey. Loving sister of Heiti (Linda). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Very many thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge and St. Joseph's Hospital. A private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Alzheimer Society of Hamilton.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
