|
|
It is with saddened hearts that we announce that Theda Marion Rush (Barrons) passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at the tender and precious age of 102. She is predeceased by her parents George & Lena Barrons, her husband George (1991), her oldest son Everett (1993), as well as her 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She will be dearly missed by her sons Wayne and his wife Karen Rush and Rick & his wife Karen Rush, her daughter-in-law Penny Rush and her husband Ken Powell, her grandchildren Andrew, Adam, Sarah, Jeff, Heidi & Laurie and 13 great grandchildren whom she adored. Theda spent most of her married life in Stoney Creek, Ontario where she delivered Meals on Wheels until she herself was in her 90's, volunteered for many blood donor clinics and was an active member of The Eastern Star. She was full of life with a very healthy mind until the very end. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful caregivers and the entire staff at Ridgeview Long Term Care where she spent the last 3 years of her life. She thought the world of the many friends she made in that period of time and was so thankful for the kind and generous care she received. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Wednesday, January 8th from 1 p.m. until the funeral service which will be held in the chapel at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation, the MS Society or the . Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca Mom, the world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you will never fade away.