It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Thelma on February 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her beloved husband Victor (2002). Cherished mother of David and Diane Ferguson, Karen and Bob Contestabile and Cheryl and Bill Krizmanic. Loving grandma of Andrew, Lisa (Steve), Jessica and great-grandmother of Emma. Predeceased by her siblings Bill Dennis, Tommy Dennis, Margaret Fox, Evelyn Falconer, Gladys White and Jim Dennis. Special thanks to the staff at RVilla Retirement Living Caledonia and West Haldimand General Hospital for their kind care and compassion. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to a in Thelma's memory. Visitation will be held at M. A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton on Friday, February 7th from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Memorial service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Mount Hamilton Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020