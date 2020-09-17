1/2
Thelma Joyce Powell
On September 15, 2020 Thelma Joyce Powell passed away peacefully at home in her 94th year. Wife for 60 years of the late David Kenneth Powell. Very proud mother of Mark (Mary), Nancy Smith (Philip) and Christine (late Dave Bottles). Grandmother of Jennifer Ryan (Andrew), Evan (Holly) and Nathan Powell, Amy Smith and Nicole Bottles. Great grandmother of Maxwell, Jack and Samuel. Daughter of Reg and Charlotte Boorman, predeceased by sister Phyllis McEvoy and brother Bob (Maureen). Survived by brother Jack (late Shirley). For decades mom and dad were often birding together. Besides countless Ontario locations, they climbed mountains, waded through swamps and wandered in jungles including Central America, the Caribbean, Appalachia and Arizona. Closer to home they helped build and maintain the Bruce Trail where they hiked and met people who became lifelong friends. If desired, donations to Bruce Trail Conservancy or Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation would be appreciated. A private family funeral has been held.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.
