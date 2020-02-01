|
In her 94th year, died peacefully at home with her three children by her side. Predeceased by her husband Dave, infant son Bruce and brother Bruce Allwood. Survived by children Janet, Bradley, and Carol, and her sister Mary Macbeth. Will be missed by her four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Thelma was a lover of music, art and reading, and spending time with friends and family. The family would like to thank Susan Kent (VON) for her compassionate care over the last three years, St. Elizabeth E-shift, and Grand River Nursing Inc. Visitation will be held at M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 70 James St. South, Hamilton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Church or the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020