Peacefully at Parkview Nursing Centre on Monday, January 13, 2020 in his 87th year. Reunited with his beloved wife of 65 years, Jean, who predeceased him in 2018. Loving father of Pat (Doug) of Burlington and Joe (Helen) of Dundas. Dear grandfather to Shannon, Tanya, Michael, Matthew, Aaron, Stacey, and Jessie and to eight great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by sister Vicky and brother John; predeceased by brothers Jake and Kasmier. Ted was a proud steelworker and lifelong member of Local 1005. He was a perennial fighter for the little guy with something to say, often controversial, on every important topic of the day. He had a way of making the complex problems of the world simple, possibly aided by the odd box of Carlsberg Light. Dad would strike up conversations with anyone anywhere about anything but the first question would always be the same, "You Polish?" A gentle soul and salt of the earth, Ted will be missed by all who loved him. Many thanks to the staff at Parkview Nursing Centre who provided dad with great care. Cremation has taken place; interment and family celebration to follow at a later date. STO LAT
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020