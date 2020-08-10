1/1
Theodore Ted "Beaver" DRENTH
Passed away August 7, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville in his 63rd year. Survived by his wife Sandra (Rigg, his sons Jeremy and Tyler (Taylor); brothers Albert (Willy), Peter (Annemarie), Henry (Ruth), Bert (Atherton), sister Linda Rynberk John), sister-in-law Joanne VanDyke (Dick), mother-in-law Minnie Rigg, brother-in-law Brian Rigg (Cindy), sister-in-law Bev Willick (Dewey) and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jerry and Mary Drenth, brother Tom, father-in-law Ed Rigg and best friend Bill Ricker. In keeping with his wishes and Covid-19 restrictions private cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation (dhhf.ca) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 10, 2020.
