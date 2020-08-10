Passed away August 7, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville in his 63rd year. Survived by his wife Sandra (Rigg, his sons Jeremy and Tyler (Taylor); brothers Albert (Willy), Peter (Annemarie), Henry (Ruth), Bert (Atherton), sister Linda Rynberk John), sister-in-law Joanne VanDyke (Dick), mother-in-law Minnie Rigg, brother-in-law Brian Rigg (Cindy), sister-in-law Bev Willick (Dewey) and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jerry and Mary Drenth, brother Tom, father-in-law Ed Rigg and best friend Bill Ricker. In keeping with his wishes and Covid-19 restrictions private cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation (dhhf.ca
) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com