Theresa Anne McNEIL
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Joseph McNeil (1989). Loving mother of Tom (late Sandra), John, Mary Denise (Ken) and Mary Jo (Paul). Proud nana of Jessica, Jacqueline, Joshua, Aiden, Owen, Caitlyn. Great-nan to her "golden boy" Alex. Predeceased by her grandsons, Christian and Terrence. Theresa will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private prayers have taken place. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in her memory can be made to a the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.smithfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.
