Suddenly in her home on January 8th, 2020 in her 70th year. Rosaria is forever reunited with her husband Charlie. Loving mother of Patrick, Sarina (Tony), Michael, and Vincent. Will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Ava and Cosmo. Predeceased by her parents Vincent and Rosa Petrella. Dear sister of Michelina, Josey, and Rosetta. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL (43 Barton St E, Hamilton) on Friday January 10th from 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. Vigil prayers will begin at 3:30 p.m. Funeral mass will take place at Regina Mundi (631 Mohawk Rd W, Hamilton) on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Ancaster. In lieu of flowers a donation to Interval House of Hamilton would be appreciated by the family.