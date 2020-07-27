It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Theresa at St. Joseph's Hospital on July 23, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Giuseppe for 57 years. Loving mother of Charles (Katherine) and Vincent. Cherished Nonna of Brittney and Natalie. Predeceased by her parents Domenica and Vincenzo Zoccoli, and in-laws, Calogero and Salvatrice Collura. Dear sister of the late Rosa Versace (the late Giovanni), Cosimo Zoccoli (Marlene), the late Frank Zoccoli (Pearl), the late Domenic Zoccoli (Laura), Lena Filice (Frank) and sister-in-law of the late Charlie Collura (the late Vincenza), the late Salvatore Collura (Domenica), the late Pietro Collura (the late Calogera), Carmelo Collura (Petrina), Luigi Collura (Margaret) and Maria Guagliano (the late Alfonso). She will be dearly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Theresa was a retired employee of Macassa Lodge in Hamilton. Theresa's smile and laughter filled up a room and her love and generosity were endless. She spent hours chatting on the phone with family and friends that were lucky enough to call and not reach a busy line. She welcomed all into her heart and her home; there was always a pot of coffee and cookies ready for whoever popped over. Theresa must have always put an extra ounce of love in her "Nonna" cookies, "Nonna" soup, "Nonna" pizza, and "Nonna" buns because, no matter how hard we try, and how good they turn out, the "Nonna" touch is seemingly impossible to replicate. Even the infamous, often lopsided, pudding cup birthday cake will stay with us as a cherished memory. She is forever in our hearts and we know that her spirit will live on in the memories that she made with family and friends, both close to home, and in her many travels to Acapulco, Italy, New York, Hawaii, California, Florida, and beyond. The family would like to thank Tina Allen from the LHIN and all the PSWs that supported Theresa's care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Parish-Our Lady of Lourdes, 416 Mohawk Road East, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Private family entombment. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.