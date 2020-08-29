1/1
Theresa COLLURA
We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their many acts of kindness, memorial donations, mass cards, floral tributes and meals during the recent loss of our beloved Wife, Mother and Nonna. Your kindness will always be remembered. Special thanks to St Catherine of Siena Parish for the beautiful mass. Markey-Dermody Funeral Home Funeral for their professionalism. We were blessed to have such a loving and caring woman in our lives. - Giuseppe Collura and Family.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
