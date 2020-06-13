Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital. She will be remembered for her boundless energy and zest for life. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and beloved son Patrick jr. She is survived by her daughters: Sharon (Black) and Linda (Thomson). Devoted Grandmother to Aidan (his wife Dianne) and Great Grandsons William and Drake. She will be lovingly remembered by her Sisters, Brothers, Sister-in-laws and many wonderful nieces and nephews. A private immediate family service will take place on June 15th with a "Celebration of Life" to honour her memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of Flowers a donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.



