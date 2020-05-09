Theresa Mohini RASHID
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away after a two-week battle with pneumonia, happy to join her late husband of 59 years, Mushtaq Rashid (2012) and her late son Sylvester Rashid (1961). Theresa was born May 18, 1929 in Lahore India (Pakistan). She moved to Niagara Falls Ontario with her family in 1968. She was a dedicated educator, mother and wife. Theresa moved to Hamilton in 2010 with her beloved late husband. Theresa had a love for her family, friends and her faith community. She is survived by her son Ivan, daughter-in-law Julie LaFrance, son Isaac, daughter-in-law Ruth Greenspan, grandchildren Killashandra (Ally Stark), Sam, Sarah (Keenan Lynch) and Jacob. She will be missed by her extended family in Canada, the United States, Pakistan, and other places around the world. She will forever be remembered by her love, humor, sense of family, gardening, cooking, and her love of faith. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas Ontario. Our sincere thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their support, dedication and compassion. Private family service and interment have taken place. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
As a brother and sister-in-law, travelling the same road of grieving in these pandemic times, we share your pain. Your mom gave you a strong sense of self and a drive for justice. I hope you find comfort in knowing her essence lives on in your beautiful children.
Allen
Friend
