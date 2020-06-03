Theresa (Marie-Therese) OSTROWSKI
April 17, 1937-May 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa Ostrowski announce the passing of their mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and special friend to many. Theresa was welcomed into God's arms by her beloved husband Jerry (July 16, 1993) and her sons Christopher (1964) and Ted (1968). Theresa was the loving daughter of Czeslawa and Joseph Dlugosz (deceased). She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Richard and her grandson Raymond. Loving sister of Stella Sokal (Marian deceased), Helene Rouillon, (Patrick deceased) Bronka Charlemagne (Claude), Jean Pierre (deceased)(Gislene), Christiane Burlet. Loving aunt of Jola Perepeluk (Joseph), Natalie and Stefan. Great aunt of Danita (David) and Daniel (Marci). Special Ciocia to Max. Also survived by nieces and nephews in France and French Guiana. Keeping with current health regulations a private family service and interment will take place. Forever in our hearts and may she rest in peace! Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.
