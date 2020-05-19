Theresa Regina SPELLER
1959-11-29 - 2020-05-15
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother Theresa Speller, who passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville. Loving wife to Brian Speller, mother to Tara Speller (Don Smith) and grandmother to Duncan Smith. Missed deeply by her sisters Sabina "Sandy" Trinder, Stella (Joe) Keller, Anges Robitaille, her brother-in-law's Dave Speller (Pam), Bob Speller (Joan), and mother-in-law Doris Donaldson. Theresa was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Feliks and Wanda Majewicz, her sisters Carol Buck and Lucy Majewicz. We would like to thank the PSW's from the March of Dimes for their support, and the West Haldimand General Hospital for taking care of Theresa during her last hours. Due to the global pandemic, we will be having a small private service, and there will be memorial service held at a later date, once circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the West Haldimand General Hospital, March of Dimes, or Haldimand Senior Support. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.
