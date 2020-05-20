Theresa Reilly passed away at Idlewyld Manor on May 15, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Willis Reilly. Loving mother to Mary McNutt (Terry), Glen Reilly, Gary Reilly, Brenda Sopher (Tim), Arlene Reilly, Marina Reilly (Alexander Rowland), Alma Reilly, and predeceased by sons Paul, Mark, and Allison Reilly and son-in-law Terry McNutt. Beloved grandma to Amy and Jenny McNutt, Spencer Reilly-Fougere, Logan, Leighanne, Maxine, and Elizabeth Reilly-Rowland, and Kelsie, Cori, and Adam Reilly. Adored sister to Thelma O'Donnell (Joseph), John Power (Jean), Elizabeth Boyle (Nelson), Fabiola Dorian (Alyre), and sister-in-law Margaret Power. Predeceased by siblings Elmer Power (Margaret), Helen Reilly, Edward Power (Rose), infant twins Rita and Rose Power, and brothers-in-law Joseph O'Donnell and Nelson Boyle. Theresa's two greatest joys in life were taking care of her family and her faith. She will be lovingly remembered for her calmness and ability to listen and never pass judgement. Theresa was a tireless, independent, hard worker and will be dearly missed by anyone who met her including many nieces, nephews and the various people that she also considered family. Theresa's family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Idlewyld Manor. A private funeral service is being held and a celebration of life will take place in the future. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.