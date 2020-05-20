Theresa (Power) REILLY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Reilly passed away at Idlewyld Manor on May 15, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Willis Reilly. Loving mother to Mary McNutt (Terry), Glen Reilly, Gary Reilly, Brenda Sopher (Tim), Arlene Reilly, Marina Reilly (Alexander Rowland), Alma Reilly, and predeceased by sons Paul, Mark, and Allison Reilly and son-in-law Terry McNutt. Beloved grandma to Amy and Jenny McNutt, Spencer Reilly-Fougere, Logan, Leighanne, Maxine, and Elizabeth Reilly-Rowland, and Kelsie, Cori, and Adam Reilly. Adored sister to Thelma O'Donnell (Joseph), John Power (Jean), Elizabeth Boyle (Nelson), Fabiola Dorian (Alyre), and sister-in-law Margaret Power. Predeceased by siblings Elmer Power (Margaret), Helen Reilly, Edward Power (Rose), infant twins Rita and Rose Power, and brothers-in-law Joseph O'Donnell and Nelson Boyle. Theresa's two greatest joys in life were taking care of her family and her faith. She will be lovingly remembered for her calmness and ability to listen and never pass judgement. Theresa was a tireless, independent, hard worker and will be dearly missed by anyone who met her including many nieces, nephews and the various people that she also considered family. Theresa's family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Idlewyld Manor. A private funeral service is being held and a celebration of life will take place in the future. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved