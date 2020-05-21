Theresa Rejeanne MORNEAU
1945-07-25 - 2020-05-18
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Theresa at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, at the age of 74. Much loved sister of Claudette Morneau, Jeanette Denman (the late Norm), Claude (Judy) Belanger, and Sue (Ernie) Brown. Predeceased by her parents Elphège and Irene Morneau, her stepfather Jean Baptiste Belanger, and her brother Joseph (John) Morneau (the late Shelda). Theresa will be sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. A special thank you Dr. Goffin and his team at the Juravinski Cancer Clinic for taking such excellent care of Theresa. Cremation has taken place, a private graveside urn burial to follow at a later date. Donations to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hamilton would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
