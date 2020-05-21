It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Theresa at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, at the age of 74. Much loved sister of Claudette Morneau, Jeanette Denman (the late Norm), Claude (Judy) Belanger, and Sue (Ernie) Brown. Predeceased by her parents Elphège and Irene Morneau, her stepfather Jean Baptiste Belanger, and her brother Joseph (John) Morneau (the late Shelda). Theresa will be sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. A special thank you Dr. Goffin and his team at the Juravinski Cancer Clinic for taking such excellent care of Theresa. Cremation has taken place, a private graveside urn burial to follow at a later date. Donations to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hamilton would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 21, 2020.